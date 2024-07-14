National

Body Recovered In Pakistan After J&K Youth Ends Life By Jumping In Chenab

The family got the confirmation about Nagotra's death through a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani official after the parents reactivated a SIM card of their son who worked in a private telecommunication company.

PTI
Chenab rail bridge over the Chenab river in Reasi district | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The body of a young man from Jammu who went missing last month has been recovered in Pakistan, officials say. Harash Nagotra, 22, from a village in the Akhnoor sector, was reported missing on 11 June. 

His motorcycle was found on the banks of the Chenab river, which flows through both India and Pakistan. Investigators believe Nagotra may have taken his own life by jumping into the river after losing a significant amount of money in an online gaming application.

The railways bridge over the Chenab river - null
The Bridge Too Far: A Gamechanger For Kashmir's Trade, Tourism, And Transport

BY Naseer Ganai

Preliminary investigation suggested that he might have ended his life by jumping into the river after suffering a loss of over Rs 80,000 in an online gaming application, the official said.

His family has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and help bring his body back to India for funeral rites.

The family got the confirmation about Nagotra's death through a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani official after the parents reactivated a SIM card of their son who worked in a private telecommunication company.

Nagotra's father Subash Sharma said the WhatsApp message from the Pakistani official, who claimed to be posted in the post-mortem department, informed them that the body was recovered from a canal in Sialkot in Punjab province on June 13.

The official had informed the deceased's father that the body had been buried. He also sent Nagorta's identity card to the grieving family through WhatsApp, confirming that the body recovered in Sialkot is that of their missing son.

“We request our prime minister to help us get back the body of my son for last rites. We want to perform his last rites as per our religion," Sharma said.

Nagotra's relative Amrit Bhushan said they have already written to the External Affairs Ministry, Home Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office over the matter.

"We are in a state of shock and grief and want his body back. We have also appealed to Pakistani authorities to hand over the body," Bhushan added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Bring In Dutch Striker Joshua Zirkzee
  2. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  3. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  4. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  5. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  4. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  5. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
World News
  1. Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90
  2. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  3. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  4. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  5. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More