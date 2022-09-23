Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Centre's Attempt To Corporatise Power, Agriculture Sectors Will Be Disastrous: K T Rama Rao

K T Rama Rao reiterated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's stand against the reforms in agriculture and power sectors, and reminded the state government's resolution passed in the state assembly against the Bill.

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao
Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 10:34 am

The Centre is trying to privatise power and agriculture sectors which will have disastrous impact on farmers and others, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao has alleged.

Speaking to reporters in Siricilla on Thursday, he said if the Electricity (Amendment) Bill brought in by the Central government turns into an Act, farmers would lose free power, Scheduled Caste members, Scheduled Tribe persons, poultry farmers, washermen, barbers, weavers, and others will have to bid goodbye to power subsidies.

Rama Rao reiterated Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's stand against the reforms in agriculture and power sectors, and reminded the state government's resolution passed in the state assembly against the Bill.

"Telangana is a state where farmers cultivate lands relying on power supply. The state has 26 lakh pump sets. What would be the fate of farmers if free power is not supplied?" he asked.

Crops are grown across 1.35 crore acres in Telangana. An additional 50 lakh acres of land was cultivated from 2015 to date. It has been possible because of schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, and strengthening of the irrigation sector, he pointed out.

"While crop cultivation in Telangana ushered in festive spirit, the central government's decisions are causing distress to our farmers... But Union Minister Piyush Goyal mocked us asking us to practice eating broken rice," he charged at the Centre.

The way fuel prices have surged, power tariffs too will increase in future if private companies start distributing electricity. Procurement of grains might be privatised from next season, he predicted, adding that an attempt is being made to benefit private companies.

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

TRS Leader K T Rama Rao Slams PM's Comments On 'Freebie Culture'

NDA Government 'Failed' In Job Creation, Alleges TRS Working President K T Rama Rao

3.2 Million Saplings Planted In Telangana On K T Rama Rao's Birthday

Tags

National Telangana Minister For IT And Industries K T Rama Rao Power And Agriculture Sectors Electricity Amendment Bill Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao State Government's Resolution Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND-W Aim For Rare Series Win In ENG

IND-W Aim For Rare Series Win In ENG

Rape Scenes: From Glorification To Sensitive Portrayal, How Hindi Cinema Has Travelled A Long Way

Rape Scenes: From Glorification To Sensitive Portrayal, How Hindi Cinema Has Travelled A Long Way