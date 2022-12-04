Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Centre Convenes All-Party Meeting Ahead Of G-20 Summit

Centre Convenes All-Party Meeting Ahead Of G-20 Summit

Presidents of nearly 40 political parties have been invited to the meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where PM Narendra Modi will be present, while EAM S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

PM Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia
PM Narendra Modi at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.(File photo-Representational image) Twitter/Narendra Modi

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 7:54 pm

The Centre will convene an all-party meeting on Monday to solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the G-20 summit which India will host in September next year.

Presidents of nearly 40 parties have been invited to the meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. New Delhi is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, including at Hyderabad, beginning this month.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of State or government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi. 

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, who will arrive in Delhi on Monday, will be part of the all-party meeting.

Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as West Bengal chief minister.

Indonesia had earlier this month handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit with Prime Minister Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU). 
 

