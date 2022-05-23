Monday, May 23, 2022
Centre Bulldozing Federal Structure; BJP Rule Worse Than That Of Hitler, Stalin: Mamata

Banerjee, addressing a press meet here, claimed that the "saffron party rule was worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini". She stated that central agencies "should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.

Mamata Banerjee PTI Photo

Updated: 23 May 2022 8:01 pm

Alleging that the Union government was using central agencies to interfere into state affairs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP-led dispensation was bulldozing the country's federal structure.

Banerjee, addressing a press meet here, claimed that the "saffron party rule was worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini". She stated that central agencies "should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.

"The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere into the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," she said. "The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference," the CM added.

(With PTI inputs)

