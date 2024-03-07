Central Agencies Trying To Bulldoze Pakistani Hindu Refugees' Houses In Delhi: AAP Leader

The drive, however, was postponed due to unavailability of police force, sources said.

"The DDA has issued notices to Pakistani Hindu refugees residing in Majnu Ka Tila for the last 13 years that they have to pack their belongings and leave the place. Their houses will be bulldozed. The Centre's agencies, be it the Land and Development Office or DDA are carrying out these drives," Bharadwaj alleged in a press conference.

In November 2019, the NGT, while hearing a matter regarding the encroachment of the Yamuna floodplain by slum dwellers near Majnu Ka Tila Gurdwara, directed the DDA and the Delhi government to clear the illegal occupation.

The NGT through an order on January 29 this year imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the DDA and directed it to submit an action taken report in the matter of encroachment removal within four weeks.