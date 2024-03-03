The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against seven individuals for their involvement in the looting of arms and ammunition from the Bishnupur police armoury during the Manipur ethnic violence last year. The charge sheet was submitted before the chief judicial magistrate in Kamrup (Metro) in Guwahati, Assam.
The accused identified in the charge sheet are Laishram Prem Singh, Khumukcham Dhiren alias Thapkpa, Moirangthem Anand Singh, Athokpam Kajit alias Kishorjit, Loukrakpam Michael Mangangcha alias Michael, Konthoujam Romojit Meitei alias Romojit, and Keisham Johnson alias Johnson.
The incident occurred on August 3 last year when a mob looted over 300 weapons and 19,800 rounds of ammunition from the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion headquarters at Naranseina in Bishnupur. The stolen items included bullets of various calibers, an AK series assault rifle, 'Ghaatak' rifles, self-loading rifles, MP-5 guns, pistols, bulletproof jackets, carbines, and hand grenades.
The mob had gathered to march towards Churachandpur, where tribals planned a mass burial for those killed in the ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 last year. The violence ensued following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organized in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
The ethnic violence has resulted in the loss of 219 lives, with several hundred individuals sustaining injuries. The Meiteis, constituting approximately 53% of Manipur's population and residing mainly in the Imphal Valley, have been in conflict with the Nagas and Kukis, who make up just over 40% and inhabit the hill districts.