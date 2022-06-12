Case Against Ex-SP MLA Rameshwar Yadav For Illegal Occupation Of Government Land

A case was registered on Saturday against ex-Samajwadi Party MLA Rameshwar Yadav, who was arrested two days ago in another case, for alleged illegal occupation of a government land, police said. He was arrested from Agra on Thursday night and sent to judicial custody by a court the next day. The arrest had come after an FIR was lodged against Rameshwar Yadav and his brother Jugendra Singh Yadav under the Gangster Act on April 18 for alleged land encroachment.

The duo was absconding following the FIR. Another FIR has been lodged against the former SP MLA, his absconding brother Jugendra Singh Yadav, who is also the district panchayat chairman, and some others at the Jaithra police station, Additional Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kushwaha said.

The SP leaders have been accused of illegally occupying the government's barren land and building a marriage hall and their houses on it, the police officer said. According to police, over 70 cases are lodged against Rameshwar Singh Yadav at various police stations of the district under serious charges, including attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt.

