Canada Denies Indian Leaders Involvement In Nijjar's Killing, SC To Decide On Relaxing Pollution Restrictions And Other Stories | November 22 News Wrap

November 22 News Wrap: Top stories of the day Canada Denies Indian Leaders Involvement in Nijjar’s Killing, SC to Decide on Relaxing Pollution Restrictions And Other Stories

Photo: Representative Image
Canada Refuses Involvement of Top Indian Leaders' in Nijjar’s Killing.

The Canadian government has rejected a media report that linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to criminal activities in Canada – including an alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Meanwhile, SC to Decide on Relaxing GRAP-4 Pollution Restrictions in Delhi-NCR on Nov 25.

Here's a look at the top stories for November 22-

Canada Denies Report Linking Top Indian Leaders to Nijjar’s Killing

The report, published by The Globe and Mail, claimed Canadian and U.S. intelligence tied the assassination to Indian officials – including Amit Shah.

SC to Decide on Relaxing Pollution Restrictions

The Supreme Court is set to decide on November 25 whether to relax the GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) anti-pollution restrictions in Delhi and National Capital Region. The court expressed dissatisfaction over the implementation of the restrictions – especially enforcement of bans on entry of trucks for non-essential goods.

The bench acknowledged the adverse effects of GRAP-4 but emphasised the need for effective pollution control.

Results for the Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to be declared on Saturday.

Two major alliances are competing for power in the state – Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi. Mahayuti consists of the Shinde Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP, while Maha Vikas Aghadi includes the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s faction of the NCP.

Key political figures, including PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, actively campaigned across the state to garner support for their respective alliances.

Ten Naxalites Killed in Sukma Encounter

Ten Naxalites were killed in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in a morning encounter with security forces. The gun battle took place in a forest area under the Bhejji police station and after the security forces received intelligence about presence of Maoists from the Konta and Kistaram committees.

The operation, involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF, led to the recovery of 10 bodies and a cache of weapons. This encounter brings the total number of Naxalites killed in the region to 207 this year.

BCCI Announces IPL Dates for 2025-2027 Seasons

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the dates for the next three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. It marks a departure from previous years when the schedule was released last minute. The 2025 season will run from March 14 to May 25. It will be followed by the 2026 season from March 15 to May 31 and the 2027 season from March 14 to May 30.

The 2025 season will feature 74 matches. It is fewer than the 84 matches originally planned for 2025 under the media rights deal. The early announcement reflects the IPL’s now-established international window and better planning for future seasons.

