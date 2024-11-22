The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the dates for the next three Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. It marks a departure from previous years when the schedule was released last minute. The 2025 season will run from March 14 to May 25. It will be followed by the 2026 season from March 15 to May 31 and the 2027 season from March 14 to May 30.