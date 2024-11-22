Cricket

IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule

The 2026 season of Indian Premier League will reportedly run from March 15 to May 31 and 2027 from March 14 to May 30. These timelines were said to be officially communicated to the franchises on Friday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
The Indian Premier League trophy.
The Indian Premier League trophy. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

Even as the Indian cricket team battles it out in Perth on the first morning of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the dates for the next three Indian Premier League seasons in a never-before move. (More Cricket News)

The upcoming 2025 season will be held from March 14 to May 25, while the 2026 season will run from March 15 to May 31 and 2027 from March 14 to May 30, according to multiple reports. These timelines were said to be officially communicated to the franchises on Friday morning.

The 2025 season will reportedly comprise 74 matches, just like the previous three editions. The number, however, is 10 less than the 84 games listed by IPL in 2022 when the media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold.

Ricky Ponting (L) with Rishabh Pant for Delhi Capitals in the IPL. - Photo: X | Ricky Ponting AO
IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?

BY Gaurav Thakur

In the new rights cycle's tender document, the cash-rich league had listed a differing number of matches per season, varying from 74 matches each in 2023 and 2024, 84 games each in 2025 and 2026, and as many as 94 games for the final year of the deal in 2027.

The disclosure of the league schedule this early marks a distinct shift from the BCCI and IPL officials, the dates have often been released in the last minute in previous years. But the change could well be down to the fact that the IPL now benefits from a well-defined international window.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel Bat As Umpires Call For Lunch Break; IND - 51/4 In 25 Overs
  2. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  3. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana Make India Debut In Perth
  4. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
  5. Virender Sehwag's Son Aaryavir Smashes Double Century In Cooch Behar Trophy
Football News
  1. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  2. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
  3. Arsenal 1-0 Juventus, Women's Champions League: Late Hurtig Goal Sends Gunners Into Quarters
  4. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Shaw At The Double As Visitors Progress
  5. Pep Guardiola Agrees Two-year Contract Extension With Manchester City
Tennis News
  1. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  2. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  4. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Nadal's Legacy Is Going To Be Eternal, Says Alcaraz
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  2. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  3. Life In A 'No Attention Zone': The Adivasis Of Gadchiroli
  4. The Lasting Impact Of Delhi's Pollution On Children
  5. Haste or Precise Strategy? AAP Prefers Defectors In First List Of Candidates For Delhi Elections
Entertainment News
  1. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  2. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
  3. Palestine No-Show At DIFF 2024
  4. Diljit Dosanjh Announces New Show In Mumbai: Check Out Date And How To Book Tickets
  5. Shah Rukh Khan Announces Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut Series; To Release On Netflix Next Year
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. COP29: All Countries Reject Climate Finance Draft, Goal Remains Elusive
  3. Jawaharlal Nehru, As Assessed By Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
  4. At Least 50 Killed As Gunmen Attack Passenger Convoy In Pakistan
  5. ICC Orders Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu: What Are the Chances Of Arrest?
Latest Stories
  1. Sagittarius Men vs Women: How Their Astrological Profiles Shape Who They Are In Love And Life
  2. IND Vs AUS, Stats Preview: Can A Wounded Indian Unit Achieve The Impossible Hat-Trick In Australia?
  3. IND Vs AUS Prediction: Ricky Ponting Won't Get Swayed By Ravi Shastri's Call, Bets Big On BGT
  4. IPL Mega Auction Clashing With India Vs Australia 1st Test? Here's More To It, Time Difference, BCCI Power And Reactions
  5. 'Smear Campaign': India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing | India-Canada Diplomatic Row
  6. Horoscope For November 21, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Mohammed Shami Latest Update: Morne Morkel Shares Big News As India Get Ready For Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  8. Assembly Elections 2024: Maharashtra Records Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995 Polls At 65.11%