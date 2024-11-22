IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule

Even as the Indian cricket team battles it out in Perth on the first morning of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the dates for the next three Indian Premier League seasons in a never-before move. (More Cricket News)
The upcoming 2025 season will be held from March 14 to May 25, while the 2026 season will run from March 15 to May 31 and 2027 from March 14 to May 30, according to multiple reports. These timelines were said to be officially communicated to the franchises on Friday morning.
The 2025 season will reportedly comprise 74 matches, just like the previous three editions. The number, however, is 10 less than the 84 games listed by IPL in 2022 when the media rights for the 2023-27 cycle were sold.
In the new rights cycle's tender document, the cash-rich league had listed a differing number of matches per season, varying from 74 matches each in 2023 and 2024, 84 games each in 2025 and 2026, and as many as 94 games for the final year of the deal in 2027.
The disclosure of the league schedule this early marks a distinct shift from the BCCI and IPL officials, the dates have often been released in the last minute in previous years. But the change could well be down to the fact that the IPL now benefits from a well-defined international window.