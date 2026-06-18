Calcutta High Court Refuses To Stay Ritabrata Banerjee's Recognition As Bengal LoP

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pranay Vatsa
Published at:

While refusing interim relief, the High Court directed all parties to file affidavits to examine the broader legal question of whether the Speaker acted within the scope of his constitutional powers

Ritabrata Banerjee
Calcutta High Court Refuses To Stay Ritabrata Banerjee's Recognition As Bengal LoP
Summary of this article

  • The Calcutta High Court refused to stay the West Bengal Assembly Speaker's decision recognising rebel TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

  • The court sought affidavits from all parties to examine whether the Speaker acted within his powers and fixed the next hearing for July 28.

  • The dispute stems from allegations that signatures supporting TMC's official nominee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, were forged.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday refused to stay the decision of West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose recognising rebel Trinamool Congress MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition instead of the party's official nominee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

Justice Krishna Rao, hearing Chattopadhyay's petition, held that no case had been made for interim relief.

"No prayer for interim relief is made out, the balance of convenience is not in favour of the petitioner," the court observed.

The judge also said that no prima facie case had been established to justify staying the Speaker's decision.

The development marks a major setback for Mamata Banerjee, whose party has been grappling with growing internal dissent following its defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Trinamool Splits As Expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Emerges As Bengal Assembly LoP

By Outlook News Desk

Court Seeks Affidavits

While refusing interim relief, the High Court directed all parties to file affidavits to examine the broader legal question of whether the Speaker acted within the scope of his constitutional powers while recognising Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition.

The respondents have been given three weeks to file their affidavits, and the matter has been listed for further hearing on July 28.

Related Content
Sukhendu's Exit Deepens TMC Unrest, Rebel Leader Ritabrata Claims More MPs Set to Break Ranks - PTI
TMC Crisis: Rebel MLAs Demand Mamata Banerjee Remain Supreme Leader - null
Calcutta High Court Reserves Verdict On Pleas Challenging Bengal’s Eid Slaughter Rules - null
Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe - null

The order came on the opening day of the West Bengal Assembly's Budget Session, which began with Governor R. N. Ravi addressing the House.

Following the order, MLAs supporting Ritabrata Banerjee described the decision as a "moral victory."

Signature forgery case: CID team visits Bengal Assembly in signature forgery probe - Photo PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Signature Forgery Case: CID Team Visits Bengal Assembly in Signature Forgery Probe

By PTI

Row Over LoP Appointment

The controversy erupted after the Trinamool Congress, which won 80 seats in the 294-member Assembly, nominated Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition through a letter signed by party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

However, a group of MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee alleged that their signatures on the letter had been forged.

After formally raising the issue, Ritabrata Banerjee and MLA Sandipan Saha were expelled from the party. Subsequently, on June 3, the Speaker recognised Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition after he claimed the support of 58 MLAs.

Ritabrata Banerjee now claims the backing of 65 of the party's 80 legislators.

The alleged signature forgery is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department.

As part of the probe, Abhishek Banerjee has already been questioned by investigators over the allegations surrounding the disputed signatures.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories