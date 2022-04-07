BSF Recovers Weapons, Ammunition Near India-Pakistan Border In Jammu

The Border Security Force on Thursday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a special search operation along the International Border in Jammu, according to officials.

The search operation was launched on the zero-line ahead of the fence along the border in sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor during which a bag full of weapons and ammunition was recovered, according to officials.

An AK-47 rifle, 20 rounds of AK-47, two magazines, two pistols made in Italy and its 40 rounds were recovered along with four pistol magazines.

Officials said the search operation was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory.



Officials said the troops averted a major tragedy by ensuring the consignment smuggled from Pakistan did not enter India.

Talking to reporters, BSF DIG S K Singh said the troops once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan-based terrorists and made a big dent on their nefarious activities.

He further said the BSF is on high alert all the time and committed to secure the International Border.

With PTI inputs