National

BSF Holds 83 Flag Meetings With Bangladeshi Border Force, Hails Its Efforts, Presses On Indians' Safety

BSF authorities also hailed the BGB's efforts in keeping Bangladeshi nationals from coming to the border.

BSF patrolling at the India-Bangladesh border |
BSF patrolling at the India-Bangladesh border | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) held 83 flag meetings with the Bangladeshi border guarding force BGB in the last three days and pressed on the need to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and minority communities in the region.

Other than this, the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) had around 241 simultaneous coordinating patrolling in the vulnerable areas of the border region, officials said.

A high-level committee, set up by the Union Home Ministry to monitor the situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border, reached out to their counterparts in Dhaka and held a meeting on August 10.

An official said that the committee made the communication with their counterpart on the directions of the Director Geenral of the BSF as well.

To ensure reaching out to the Border Outpost and company commander levels, both the border forces held around 83 flag meetings at various levels during the last three days.

The BGB has not only been cooperation with the BSF on operational matters but is also taking measures to ensure safety of Indians and minority communities in Bangladesh along with their civil authorities, the official added.

BSF authorities also hailed the BGB's efforts in keeping Bangladeshi nationals from coming to the border.

Last week, around 1500 Bangladeshi nationals had gathered near the zero line on the Coochbehar-Lalmonirhat district border inside Bangladesh, wherein the BGB and civil authorities persuaded them to go back.

The two border guarding forces also discussed bilateral field meetings, border security matters and other mutual interests in these meetings, news agency PTI reported.

Additionally, BSF local commanders have also come up with channels for effective coordination with the BGB, to share real-time information on various operational matters with the force.

As many as 232 meetings have also been held with the Indian villagers living along the international border to keep them apprised on the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and to seek their cooperation in managing the border.

The officials said that the BSF and BGB are in active communication at all levels through the available channels to monitor the security situation and be prepared for any unforeseen circumstance along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

The unrest in Bangladesh came after Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the Prime Minister and fled Dhaka amid growing student protests and violence, leading to the formation of an interim government which is now led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

The high-level committee, headed by Additional Director General rank officer of the BSF, was formed by the Narendra Modi government to August 9 to monitor the border situation in the wake of the ongoing tensions in Dhaka.

The committee aims at ensuring the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus and other minority communities residing in Bangladesh.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ben Stokes Ruled Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series Due To Hamstring Tear
  2. T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific, Sub-Regional Qualifier A: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka Test Series: Ollie Pope To Stand In As Captain For Injured Ben Stokes
  4. Bangladesh Tour Of India: First T20I Shifted From Dharamsala to Gwalior
  5. Pro Cricket League: Thisara Perera, Pawan Negi Onboarded For Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. UEFA Super Cup: Carlo Ancelotti Coy Over Potential Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Debut
  2. EFL Cup: Wilder Praises Sheffield United's 'Attitude To Adversity' In Comeback Win Over Wrexham
  3. Rangers 0-2 Dynamo Kyiv (1-3 Agg): Substitutes Deal Gers Late Double Blow
  4. Premier League: Injured Shaw To Miss Start Of Season For Manchester United
  5. UEFA Super Cup: Gasperini Unfazed By 'Underdog' Title Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek Expecting Tough Transition To Hardcourts From Clay
  2. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner 'Not Afraid' Of Injury Concerns Ahead Of Great Test
  3. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  4. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  5. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh Eyes Coaching Future, Following Rahul Dravid's Blueprint
  2. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Throws Weight Behind Vinesh Phogat
  3. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  4. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  5. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Caste Is Poison, And Ambedkar Is The Antidote
  2. In Himachal's Thachi, A Wall Of Caste Between Craftsman And Creation
  3. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Takes Over Probe; Doctors' Bodies Differ On Calling Off Strike, Protests
  4. Untouchability Continues To Plague India's Dalits
  5. FORDA Calls Off Strike Over Kolkata Rape Murder After Meeting JP Nadda, Says ‘Safety Demands’ Met
Entertainment News
  1. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  3. Is 'Gangs Of Wasseypur 3' On The Cards? Here's What Anurag Kashyap Has To Say
  4. Javed Akhtar Announces New Collaboration With Salim Khan After Four Decades: Will Write One More Film Together
  5. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
US News
  1. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  2. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  3. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  4. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
  5. Who Is Banksy? New Animal-Themed Artwork In London Sparks Speculation About The Artist's Real Identity
World News
  1. Middle East: Iran Rejects 'Excessive Request' To Not Launch Retaliatory Attacks; US Approves Weapons Sales To Israel
  2. Inside The 'It Ends With Us' Drama: Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni's Rumored Feud | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Premier Dental Group Of Knoxville Under Fire After Staff Mock Cancer Patient's Diary In Viral Video | Controversy Explained
  4. Watch: Bailey Zimmerman Forced To Perform Shirtless After Fans Booed Him At Las Vegas Concert | Here's What Happened
  5. KFC Rolls Out $5 Deals In Taste Of KFC Menu Amid Fast-Food Value Race | See What's In It
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: RG Kar Seminar Hall Broken Down; Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone