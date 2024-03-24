National

BRS MP Booked For Land Grab, Denies Allegation

Based on the complaint by an authorised representative of a city-based engineering and core infrastructure company, the case was registered against Santosh and others in Banjara Hills police station under relevant IPC sections on March 21, police said.

Advertisement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
BRS MP Booked For Land Grab, Denies Allegation
info_icon

A case was registered against BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh following a complaint accusing him of attempting to grab land here, even as the BRS leader denied the allegation on Sunday.

Based on the complaint by an authorised representative of a city-based engineering and core infrastructure company, the case was registered against Santosh and others in Banjara Hills police station under relevant IPC sections on March 21, police said.

Alleging trespass on the land purchased by the company in Banjara Hills here, the complainant stated that recently it came to their knowledge that two rooms were constructed on their plot and (property) tax was being paid by Santosh and others.

Advertisement

The complainant accused them of creating forged and fabricated documents solely for the purpose of grabbing land and requested the police to take necessary action against the "tresspassers".

Following the complaint, a case was registered and further investigation has been taken up, police said.

Santosh in a release said he had legally purchased the plot measuring 904 square yards, and denied the allegation of land grab and said the case was politically motivated.

The Rajya Sabha member said he will initiate legal action against those indulging in false allegations against him.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Munawar Faruqui Has THIS To Say About Elvish Yadav Getting Bail In Snake Venom Case
  2. ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore
  3. Kangana Ranaut Birthday Special: From 'Fashion' To 'Queen', 7 Iconic Movies Of This Versatile Actress
  4. Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles
  5. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online
  6. PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2: Punjab Kings Win By 4 Wickets Against Delhi Capitals - As It Happened
  7. Moscow Attack: 'It's The Worst, A Terrorist Attack', 'A Burst Of Firing', Eyewitnesses Recall A Night Of Horror
  8. Cash-For-Query Case: CBI Raids Premises Linked To TMC Leader Mahua Moitra