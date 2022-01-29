Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Bommai Sets February Deadline For Implementation Of 'Grama One' Across Karnataka

The scheme, which was launched on the Republic Day on January 26, is aimed at providing a host of services under one roof

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 6:39 pm

Karnataka CM, Basavraj Bommai instructed officials to ensure that the 'Grama One' project, which he had launched on January 26, is implemented across the state before February end.

The Chief Minister has written to officials of e-governance, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), Revenue department and the deputy commissioners of all the districts in this regard, a statement issued by his office said.

He said he would personally hold weekly meetings to review the progress of implementation of 'Grama One' with Grama One operators, Tahsildars and deputy commissioners of the districts.

According to the statement, Bommai instructed the officials for speedy disposal of petitions received at 'Grama One'. In case of rejecting petitions, the officials have to mention the reasons. Further, the deputy commissioners and senior officials of the departments concerned should review the petitions rejected and initiate disciplinary action if the petitions are rejected erroneously.

Bommai also instructed conducting of impact assessment to ensure the success of state government sponsored four Food Parks.

During a review meeting of Food Karnataka Limited, Bommai instructed the officials to oversee issues related to land acquisition, equity and infrastructure for setting up food parks in Bagalkot, Hiriyuru, Maluru and Jewargi.

A decision would be taken on providing a Rs 26 crore grant for Food Karnataka Limited to set up food parks after examining the proposal with the finance department, Bommai was quoted a saying in the official statement.

( With PTI Inputs)

National Basavraj Bommai Grama One Project Karnataka Government
