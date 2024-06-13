Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday denied bail to three alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), saying that they conspired to "transform India into an Islamic country by 2047".
The court, in its order, said the accused persons conspired to overawe the government by use of criminal force.
A division bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of Razi Ahmed Khan, Unais Umar Khaiyyam Patel and Kayyum Abdul Shaikh, and observed there was prima facie evidence against them.
The above mentioned persons are accused of being members of PFI, banned by the Centre in 2022, and indulging in conspiracy acts against the Government of India.
"The First Information Report is self eloquent. They conspired to transform India into an Islamic country by 2047. They are not only propagators but actively intending to implement the Vision-2047 document of their organisation (PFI)," news agency PTI quoted the bench as saying.
The accused also incited like-minded persons to join them to overawe the government by use of criminal force, it observed.
"There is overwhelming evidence to demonstrate that the appellants in connivance with other accused persons have systematically undertaken activities which are detrimental to the interest and integrity of the nation," the high court said.
Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had lodged a case against the suspected PFI members under the Indian Penal Code sections for criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity between religious groups and provisions of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the PTI report said.
The prosecution case is that in June 2022, the accused persons and several others attended a secret meeting of the PFI during which they highlighted various "atrocities" being committed against the Muslim community in India, including incidents of mob-lynching.
As per the prosecution, in the meeting it was emphasised that there was a need for unity in the Muslim community to "wage a war against the country by adopting any mode"