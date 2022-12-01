Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Boarders Staying Illegally In Hostels To Be Asked To Leave For Preventing Ragging: Assam CM

Home National

Boarders Staying Illegally In Hostels To Be Asked To Leave For Preventing Ragging: Assam CM

The government will soon launch a drive so that no former student can stay at the hostels of colleges and universities, Sarma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 10:41 pm

The Assam government will soon launch a drive to find out all former students staying illegally in college and university hostels and ask them to leave in order to prevent ragging, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Reacting to the recent cases of ragging in some premier educational institutes of the state, Sarma said that the government will act tough to stop ragging.

"We will have to take some initiatives to stop the menace of ragging in universities and other academic institutes. The first is to bid farewell to all the former students," he said.

The government will soon launch a drive so that no former student can stay at the hostels of colleges and universities, Sarma said.

"If we can do that, I believe 60 per cent of ragging cases will stop. The government will take a big initiative on this front," he told reporters here.

If college and university administrations and the police work together, ragging incidents will be controlled, the chief minister asserted.

"For some time, there was no incident of ragging. We all thought that it was finished and probably got a little relaxed. That's why it increased to some extent. We will now strongly control ragging in Assam," he added.

In the Dibrugarh University incident, which took place on November 26, a student of M.Com first-semester was tortured brutally following which he jumped from the second floor of the hostel to save himself from ragging.

Related stories

Six Students Of Nagpur Govt Medical College Suspended For Ragging

Police To Probe Whether Dibrugarh University Tried To Cover Up Ragging Incident: Himanta

HC Closes Suo-Motu Proceedings On CMC Ragging Incident

The student, who was admitted at the ICU, had suffered a vertebral fracture leading to serious nerve injury causing weakness in one leg. He also suffered a fracture in his hand.

Four students of the varsity were rusticated for three years, while 18 others were expelled. Police have already arrested five senior students and search is on to nab the other accused people.

In another incident, two doctors studying post-graduation courses at Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh were suspended from attending classes for six months and expelled from the hostel for allegedly indulging in ragging.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Assam Government Assam Chief Minis Politics Ragging Education System Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’