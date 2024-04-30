National

UK Board 10th 12th Result, Jharkhand 12th Inter, TS SSC 10th Result | Board Results Declared Today

With Board Result season upon us, the Jharkhand Academic Council, Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education and BSE Telangana have all declared their board results for classes 10th and 12th students today.

File Pic
Board Results 2024 Declared Today Photo: File Pic
JAC 12th Inter results for all three streams - Arts, Commerce and Science were declared on Wednesday. The UK Board has also declared the Class 10th and 12th Results for students today.

Along with this, BSE Telangana has also released the TS SSC 10th Results for around five lakh students.

Board Results Today

UBSE 10th 12th Result Declared

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education has declared the UBSE 10th 12th Results 202. Students who appeared in the UK Board exams can now download their scorecards from the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in.

As per the press conference conducted, the pass percentage for Class 10th is 89.1 percent. For Class 12th results, the pass percentage is 82.63 percent.

Direct Link For UBSE 10th 12th Result 2024

TS SSC Result 202 Declared

BSE Telangana has also declared the marks memo for the TS SSC 2024 Exams today. As per the state board, a total of 91.31 percent of students have cleared the exam.

How To Check BSE Telangana 10th Results 2024

Jharkhand 12th Inter Result 2024 Declared

The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the Class 12th Inter results for all three streams - Science, Arts and Commerce.

As per the state board, the pass percentage for Science was 72.70%, 93.16% for Arts and 90.60% for the Commerce stream. Overall, the pass percentage for Class 12th students is 85.48 percent.

Students can check and download their JAC 12th Result 2024 from the official website - jacresults.com.

The state board has also shared that the girls have outperformed the boys in the 12th Results. In the Science stream, 72.7 percent of boys and 72.67 percent of girls passed the exams.

For the commerce stream, the pass percentage of boys was 88.40% and girls was 93.46%.

