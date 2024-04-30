TS SSC Result 2024 Declared: 91.31% Students Pass BSE Telangana 10th Exams

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has declared the TS SSC Results 2024! Students who appeared for the BSE Telangana 10th exams can now check and download their marks memo from the official website and direct links given below.
The SSC Result was declared on Tuesday by BSE Telangana. As per the official press conference, a total of 91.31 percent of students have cleared the exams.
As per BSE Telangana, a total of 5,05,813 candidates appeared for the SSC Examination held in March 2024. Of this, a total of 91.31 percent of students have passed.
How To Check TS SSC 10th Result 2024
Visit the official website - results.bsetelangana.org
On the homepage, enter your roll number and click on Submit
On the new page, your TS SSC Marks Memo will be displayed
Download and take a printout for future reference.
For the TS SSC Result 2024, the girls have outperformed the boys once again. Of the five lakh students who appeared, 93.23 percent of girls have passed as compared to 89.42 percent of boys.