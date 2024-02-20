BJP Supporters Should Understand How Party Is Winning Elections Through 'Theft': Akhilesh Yadav

The returning officer who conducted the Chandigarh mayoral polls "accepting the crime of rigging" the elections shows how hungry the BJP is for power, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the officer for allegedly defacing ballot papers.

BJP supporters should understand how the party is winning every election through "theft and scams". Neither the country nor the future of their own children is safe in the hands of such people, Yadav said in a post on X in Hindi.