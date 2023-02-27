BJP Says CBI Acting Lawfully Against Corrupt, Demands Kejriwal's Resignation

The BJP on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over its street protests against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest, asserting that the CBI is acting lawfully against the "corrupt" and demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation for the arrest of two of his ministers in cases of alleged corruption.



The "Kattar Beimaan Party" (hardcore dishonest party) respects neither courts nor laws or people, he claimed, accusing Kejriwal of orchestrating the anarchic protests against Sisodia's arrest.



If the AAP believes that the CBI's action is driven by political malice as it has alleged, then it should have gone to court as the probe into the suspected corruption in the framing of excise policy had been going on for months.



Neither does Kejriwal abide by the law nor he sacks his ministers involved in corruption, he said, noting that Satyendar Jain is behind bars for months in a money laundering case.



Jain has not received bail yet because courts believe that the charges against him are serious, the BJP leader said.



Two of his six ministers are now behind bars in the corruption case, he noted and said Kejriwal should take moral responsibility and tender his resignation immediately. After all the chief minister is the first among equals and leads the Cabinet, he said.



With its "drama" and show of "anarchy", the AAP has signalled that it will not let probe agencies do their work which amounts to obstructing the process of justice and contempt of court, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters after Sisodia was sent to the CBI remand till March 4 in the case of alleged irregularities and corruption in excise policy, now withdrawn.



The BJP leader described the AAP as "Arajak Apradh Party" (anarchic, criminal party) and said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to have taken oath on the Constitution to destroy it, he alleged, claiming that the "liquor scam" was perpetrated to fill his coffers.



A special CBI court on Monday remanded Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4, a day after his arrest in the excise scam case.



Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers held protests in several states against the arrest in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.



Bhatia said Sisodia's alleged silence before his interrogators in the CBI custody speaks loudly that a scam has been perpetrated. They (AAP leaders) are in a panic because the law's long arms have caught hold of their corruption, he claimed.