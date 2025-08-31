US Open: Coco Gauff Breezes Through To Round Four At Flushing Meadows

Coco Gauff beat Magdalena Frech to get into round four of the US Open
Coco Gauff triumphed 6-3 6-1 in the third round
It is the fourth straight season in which Gauff has reached the last 16 in New York City
Coco Gauff dispatched Magdalena Frech to take her place in round four of the US Open.
Gauff had not always been at her most convincing in her first two matches at Flushing Meadows, but the 2023 champion had little trouble on Saturday.
She triumphed 6-3 6-1 to give the home crowd something to cheer at the start of Labor Day weekend.
It is the fourth straight season in which Gauff has reached the last 16 in New York City.
"It’s been an emotional week, but I think I needed those tough moments to move forward," Gauff said in her on-court interview.
"Overall, I’m really happy with how I played and to be through to the next round."
Data Debrief: Sweet 16
At the age of 21 years and 64 days, Gauff is the youngest woman to win 20 matches at the US Open since Caroline Wozniacki (21 years, 49 days) in 2011.
The third seed has also reached her 16th round of 16 at a major.
She has equalled Maria Sharapova for the most women's singles rounds of 16 reached at grand slams, among players aged 21 or under, in the 21st century.