Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Protests Outside Delhi Assembly Over Excise Policy 'Scam'

The Delhi BJP Friday stepped up its liquor "scam" attack against the AAP government, and staged a protest near the assembly here alleging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "wasted" its special one-day session by indulging in "theatrics".

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:38 pm

The Delhi BJP Friday stepped up its liquor "scam" attack against the AAP government, and staged a protest near the assembly here alleging Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "wasted" its special one-day session by indulging in "theatrics".

Addressing a joint press conference with party MP Manoj Tiwari, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged Kejriwal tried to divert people's attention from the liquor "scam" and the CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. 

The Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) is rattled by the "expose" of its government's liquor scam, he said.

Tiwari said, "Let it be amply clear to Kejriwal that no corrupt will be spared." 

Gupta claimed that Kejriwal's "silence" over pointed questions on "irregularities" in the Excise Policy was an admission of guilt.

"Kejriwal who talked of Swaraj has turned himself into a propagandist and running and indulging in theatrics to divert attention of people from his government's liquor scam," he charged.

While launching an all out attack on the BJP, Kejriwal defended Sisodia saying the CBI could not find any unaccounted penny ("atthanni or chawanni") during its 14-hour raid at his residence. 

The central probe agency has registered a FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in Excise Policy 2021-22, naming Sisodia as an accused.

In the protest near the Assembly, BJP workers torched effigies of Kejriwal and Sisodia. 

Party MPs Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri, former Union minister Vijay Goel, MLA Vijender Gupta and other leaders and workers were present in the demonstration.

Related stories

Congress Doomed Beyond Redemption: Amarinder Singh

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Can Get Bharat Ratna Under 'Category For Corruption': Congress On Excise Policy Probe

Sisodia May Be Arrested In 2-3 Days: Arvind Kejriwal

The party said padyatras (foot marches) will be taken out in all the Lok Sabha areas of Delhi under Gupta's leadership to press for Sisodia's dismissal.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Government's Liquor Scam The Delhi BJP Liquor 'scam' Attack Party MPs Parvesh Verma Ramesh Bidhuri AAP Government Staged A Protest Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Nick Cannon Reveals Brittany Bell Is Pregnant With Their 3rd Baby, His 10th

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?