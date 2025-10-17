BJP Names Morpal Suman As Candidate For Rajasthan’s Anta Bypoll

Baran Panchayat Samiti pradhan to contest seat vacated after MLA’s disqualification; polls scheduled for November 11.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
  • Morpal Suman announced as BJP candidate after MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified for threatening an SDM.

  • Congress has fielded Pramod Jain; contest expected to draw close attention.

  • By-elections across eight states will be held on November 11, with results on November 14.

Morpal Suman was announced by the BJP on Friday as their candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan.

At the moment, Suman serves as the Baran Panchayat Samiti's pradhan.

"After a series of discussions, surveys and deliberations, the party has announced Morpal Suman as its candidate... He will definitely win the election," BJP state president Madan Rathore said.

After Kanwarlal Meena, a sitting BJP MLA, was disqualified for threatening a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) with a pistol, a by-election was required.

Earlier this week, Pramod Jain, the candidate for the Congress party, submitted his candidacy papers. The contest is anticipated to be widely monitored as both major parties announce their candidates.

The constituency has 2,27,563 registered voters, based on the most recent election rolls as of October 1, 2025.

The nominating process officially began on Monday when the Election Commission released the by-elections notification.

Nominations may be submitted till October 21, according to Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan, except October 19 and 20, which are Diwali public holidays. The deadline to withdraw your candidature is October 27. The papers will be scrutinised on October 23.

The BJP declared their candidates for the by-elections on October 15, putting Aga Syed Mohsin and Devyani Rana in the Budgam and Nagrota seats in Jammu & Kashmir.

Babulal Soren was the party's choice for the Scheduled Tribes-only Ghatshila seat in Jharkhand's by-election.

The list states that Lankala Deepak Reddy will run from Jubilee Hills in Telangana, and Jay Dholakia will run from the Nuapada seat in Odisha.

With PTI input.

