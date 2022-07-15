Friday, Jul 15, 2022
National

BJP Condemns CPI(M) Legislator's 'Monster Remark' Against PM Narendra Modi

The BJP has condemned one of the CPI(M) legislator's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Kerala Assembly session.

Representational Image-BJP Flag

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 5:00 pm

 The BJP in Kerala on Friday came down heavily on CPI(M) legislator A N Shamseer for his recent offensive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state Assembly and urged the Speaker to remove them from the House records at the earliest.

 They also warned the Thalassery MLA of massive people's protests against the "most derogatory" and "baseless" references against the PM. Party state president K Surendran said though Shamseer made derogatory remarks personally tarnishing the PM on the floor of the House, neither Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan nor Speaker M B Rajesh had made any attempt to interrupt him or correct him.

 "The remarks made by the ruling legislator were unprecedented in the democratic history of the country. They were anti-democratic as well as against the dignity of the House," he told reporters in Palakkad. Stating that the silence of senior legislators, ministers, and the opposition MLAs over the issue was "unfortunate" and "deplorable", he urged the Speaker to take necessary steps to remove the controversial remarks from the House records at the earliest.

 Shamseer, while speaking in the Assembly, had called Modi a "monster".  While criticizing the grand-old party, he said it was the "Congress who created the monster called Modi". He further said if the Congress-led UPA government had probed the 2002 Gujarat riot cases properly, Modi would have been behind bars.

 Meanwhile, a group of BJP activists took out a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram against Shamseer's remarks on the Prime Minister.

