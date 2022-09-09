BJP Chief Nadda Arrives In Raipur On Four-Day Visit, Takes Out Roadshow

Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda on Friday arrived in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur for a four-day visit, during which he will take part in the events of the party's state unit and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

It is Nadda's first visit to the Congress-ruled state after assuming charge as the BJP's national president, which is being described as crucial to boost the morale of party workers ahead of the next year's Assembly polls in the state.

Tribal folk artists attired in colourful dresses accorded grand welcome to Nadda at the Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur with beats of 'dhol' and 'nagada' (drums) and traditional dance upon his arrival.

BJP leaders and workers were present at the airport to welcome Nadda, who arrived here shortly before noon, a BJP functionary here said.

State BJP chief Arun Sao, former chief minister Raman Singh, BJP's state in-charge D Purandeswari, BJP MPs and MLAs were among those who received Nadda at the airport, he said.

A small stage was erected adjacent to the arrival gate of the airport where Nadda was welcomed with a large garland by state BJP leaders. Nadda waved at party workers gathered outside the airport in large numbers carrying party flags and raising slogans hailing the leader and the party.

From the airport, Nadda headed for Deendayal Chowk Telibandha escorted by convoy of vehicles of party leaders and a motorcycle rally organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

At Deendayal Chowk, the BJP chief offered flowers at the statue of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay and following which a mega roadshow was taken out from there. Nadda, accompanied by Arun Sao, Raman Singh and other state leaders were seen on a vehicle that was decked up with flowers.

Arrangements have been made by the party to welcome the roadshow at various places.

The roadshow will cover a distance of around six kilometers before concluding at Ekatma Parisar, the party's Raipur district office.

Nadda will then address a convention of party workers here at Science College ground. Subsequently, he will chair meetings of the state BJP's core group, MLAs, MPs etc at Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state BJP office.

From Saturday, Nadda will attend the three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' (national coordination meeting) of office-bearers of various outfits inspired by the RSS, he said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and its 'sarkaryawah' (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale have already reached Raipur for the coordination meeting to be held from September 10 to 12.

It is for the first time that an all-India coordination meeting of RSS-linked bodies is being held in Chhattisgarh.

-With PTI Input