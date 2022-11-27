Sunday, Nov 27, 2022
National

BJP Chief J P Nadda To Launch 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' Against Rajasthan Government On December 1

J P Nadda will flag off 51 'Jan Aakrosh Raths' at Jaipur that will travel to different assembly constituencies across the state, BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters at a press conference.

BJP working president J P Nadda
BJP working president J P Nadda PTI Photo

Updated: 27 Nov 2022 6:30 pm

BJP chief J P Nadda will on December 1 launch the party's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in Congress-ruled Rajasthan to corner the state government on issues related to farmers and governance.

Nadda will flag off 51 'Jan Aakrosh Raths' at Jaipur that will travel to different assembly constituencies across the state, BJP state president Satish Poonia told reporters at a press conference.

The rath yatras in all 200 assembly constituencies will start from December 3 and 4. The objective of the movement is to corner the state government on its fourth anniversary, he said.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government is completing four years on December 17. Attacking the government, Poonia alleged that people of the state are fed up with the Congress rule due to its misgovernance and want a change in which the Jan Aakrosh movement will play a crucial role.

Congress had promised loan waiver for farmers but in the last four years of its rule, they have been in distress and committed suicide, Poonia said, adding that lands of 9,000 farmers were attached by the Gehlot government.

"Law and order has deteriorated under Congress rule and women are not safe. Even priests are being burnt alive," he said. He said the BJP aims to reach out to two crore people across all assembly constituencies through the yatra.

Each rath will have a box in which people can drop their complaints. Based on the complaints and feedback, the party will prepare its manifesto for the 2023 assembly elections, he said. In addition, nearly 20,000 nukkad nataks will be performed, and public meetings in each constituency will be held by party leaders.

(With PTI Inputs)

