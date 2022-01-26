Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Bihar Reports 2,362 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths

Four COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,197.

Bihar Reports 2,362 New COVID Cases, 4 More Deaths
Bihar records a rise in COVID-19 infections -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 1:08 pm

Bihar reported 2,362 new COVID 19 cases on Tuesday, an increase of more than 500 since the previous day, though the active caseload remained on the decline as the number of those recovering from the disease exceeded fresh infections, a health department official said.

"Four COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 12,197," he said. All the deceased either suffered from co-morbidities or were old, the official said.

The day's tally was perceptibly higher than Monday's count of 1,821. The districts reporting the high number of cases were Patna (284), Purnea (253) and Samastipur (206). The fresh infections raised the total caseload to 8,15,705.

Related stories

Assam Reports 4,189 New Covid Cases, 19 Deaths

Covid-19: India Logs 2,85,914 New Coronavirus Cases, Active Cases Decline

Current Covid Vaccines Can Defend Against Severe Disease Caused By Omicron: Study

At least  2,420 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, the official said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 96.69 per cent. The active caseload was at 14,770, slightly lower than the previous day's 14,832.

The positivity rate, which had crossed 3.5 per cent a fortnight ago, came down to 1.57 per cent. Also, very few patients seem to be having severe symptoms as 14,448 of them are recuperating in home isolation. The infection of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in 67 samples.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Bihar COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

R-Day Celebration Concludes With IAF's Stunning Flypast With 75 Aircrafts

'Darkest Days': Goa Governor Makes Veiled Reference To Emergency In Republic Day Speech

Don't Want People's Livelihood To Be Affected, Covid Curbs To Be Eased As Soon As Possible: Kejriwal

R-Day Parade: Crowd Curtailed To 5,000 Only, Covid-19 Protocols Followed

SC Quashes HC Verdict Asking Punjab To Provide 3 % Sports Quota In Med, Dental Colleges

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer