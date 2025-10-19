Football

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners End Weekend On Top Of PL

City jumped to second place and was three points behind Arsenal, a 1-0 winner at Fulham thanks to another set-piece goal. Make that 37 goals Arsenal has scored from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season. The league leader’s 58th-minute winner at Fulham came from a familiar source, as Bukayo Saka swung in the corner, Gabriel Magalhaes flicked it on and Leandro Trossard converted at the back post. It was a sixth win in eight games for Arsenal, which is seeking a first league championship since 2004 after being runner-up in the last three campaigns.