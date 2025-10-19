Football

Fulham 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners End Weekend On Top Of PL

City jumped to second place and was three points behind Arsenal, a 1-0 winner at Fulham thanks to another set-piece goal. Make that 37 goals Arsenal has scored from corners since the start of the 2023-24 season. The league leader’s 58th-minute winner at Fulham came from a familiar source, as Bukayo Saka swung in the corner, Gabriel Magalhaes flicked it on and Leandro Trossard converted at the back post. It was a sixth win in eight games for Arsenal, which is seeking a first league championship since 2004 after being runner-up in the last three campaigns.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham

Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, and Fulham's Alex Iwobi fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Arsenal's Declan Rice reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Arsenal palyers react after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber shots a header during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon holds Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and Viktor Gyoekeres celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Fulham's Jorge Cuenca guards Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal Vs Fulham
Fulham's Josh King, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel fight for the ballduring the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.

