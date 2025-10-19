Fulham 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Gunners End Weekend On Top Of PL

Arsenal's Declan Rice, left, and Fulham's Alex Iwobi fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Arsenal's Declan Rice reacts during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Arsenal palyers react after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka reacts after the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber shots a header during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon holds Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres fight for the ball during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard, left, and Viktor Gyoekeres celebrate after a goal during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Fulham's Jorge Cuenca guards Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.
Fulham's Josh King, left, and Arsenal's Gabriel fight for the ballduring the Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Fulham in London.