China Eastern Airlines To Resume Shanghai-Delhi Flights From November 9

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India–China passenger traffic had grown at double-digit rates prior to disruptions, doubling between 2011 and 2019 to nearly 1 million annual passengers. This level of traffic previously supported roughly a dozen daily flights. IATA highlighted that, despite the population size of both countries, direct travel between India and China remains modest compared to the 330 bi-directional daily flights between China and Japan, signalling significant untapped potential.