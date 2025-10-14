Supreme Court questions Rajasthan over missing CCTV in police interrogation rooms.
Court emphasises human rights, oversight, and centralised monitoring of CCTV feeds.
Rajasthan to respond with detailed CCTV audit before next hearing on November 24.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Rajasthan government over the absence of CCTV cameras in police interrogation rooms, describing them as the “main place” where surveillance is essential.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that while installing cameras would entail costs, it was a matter of human rights. The court also sought details on the state’s proposed oversight mechanism for monitoring police stations.
The matter was being heard in a suo motu case concerning non-functional CCTV cameras in Rajasthan police stations. According to PTI, the apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a media report stating that 11 people had died in police custody in the state during the first eight months of 2025, seven of which occurred in the Udaipur division.
The Supreme Court recalled its 2018 directive ordering the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to prevent human rights violations. During Tuesday’s hearing, the bench suggested involving an independent agency to oversee CCTV feeds and highlighted the need for centralised monitoring.
Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appointed as amicus curiae in a separate matter, submitted an updated report and emphasised the requirement of a robust oversight mechanism. The bench directed the Centre and other states to respond to the report and scheduled the next hearing for 24 November.
According to PTI, during a previous hearing on 15 September, the court had considered establishing a control room for CCTV monitoring with minimal human intervention. In its 26 September order, the bench sought detailed information from Rajasthan, including the number of cameras in each police station, their placement, specifications such as resolution, night vision, audio capture, field of view, tamper detection, and whether audits, surprise inspections, or forensic validations were conducted.
The court observed that non-functioning cameras or failure to preserve video data would violate its December 2020 directions, which required CCTV installation at all police station entry and exit points, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, reception areas, and outdoor spaces adjoining lock-up rooms.
According to PTI, the bench instructed the Additional Advocate General of Rajasthan to respond with comprehensive details about the number of police stations and cameras installed in each district, along with placement and technical specifications.
(With inputs from PTI)