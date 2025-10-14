Supreme Court Questions Rajasthan On Lack Of CCTV In Police Interrogation Rooms

Top court flags human rights concern, seeks oversight mechanism and detailed CCTV audit from state.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajasthan police CCTV, Supreme Court Rajasthan CCTV
The matter was being heard in a suo motu case concerning non-functional CCTV cameras in Rajasthan police stations. Photo: File photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court questions Rajasthan over missing CCTV in police interrogation rooms.

  • Court emphasises human rights, oversight, and centralised monitoring of CCTV feeds.

  • Rajasthan to respond with detailed CCTV audit before next hearing on November 24.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Rajasthan government over the absence of CCTV cameras in police interrogation rooms, describing them as the “main place” where surveillance is essential.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that while installing cameras would entail costs, it was a matter of human rights. The court also sought details on the state’s proposed oversight mechanism for monitoring police stations.

Suspects rounded up for interrogation at a police station. Representational image - | File Photo
CCTV Footage Exposes Custodial Torture at Peechi Police Station In Kerala

BY Outlook News Desk

The matter was being heard in a suo motu case concerning non-functional CCTV cameras in Rajasthan police stations. According to PTI, the apex court had earlier taken cognisance of a media report stating that 11 people had died in police custody in the state during the first eight months of 2025, seven of which occurred in the Udaipur division.

The Supreme Court recalled its 2018 directive ordering the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations to prevent human rights violations. During Tuesday’s hearing, the bench suggested involving an independent agency to oversee CCTV feeds and highlighted the need for centralised monitoring.

Related Content
Related Content
Lawyers walks by the Supreme Court building in their robes | - Getty |
Supreme Court Directed Suo Motu Registration Over Lack Of Functional CCTVs In Police Station

BY Outlook News Desk

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, appointed as amicus curiae in a separate matter, submitted an updated report and emphasised the requirement of a robust oversight mechanism. The bench directed the Centre and other states to respond to the report and scheduled the next hearing for 24 November.

According to PTI, during a previous hearing on 15 September, the court had considered establishing a control room for CCTV monitoring with minimal human intervention. In its 26 September order, the bench sought detailed information from Rajasthan, including the number of cameras in each police station, their placement, specifications such as resolution, night vision, audio capture, field of view, tamper detection, and whether audits, surprise inspections, or forensic validations were conducted.

Chandigarh Stalking Case: Media Banned From Sector 26 Police Station After CCTV Footage Emerges - null
Chandigarh Stalking Case: Media Banned From Sector 26 Police Station After CCTV Footage Emerges

BY Outlook Web Bureau

The court observed that non-functioning cameras or failure to preserve video data would violate its December 2020 directions, which required CCTV installation at all police station entry and exit points, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, reception areas, and outdoor spaces adjoining lock-up rooms.

According to PTI, the bench instructed the Additional Advocate General of Rajasthan to respond with comprehensive details about the number of police stations and cameras installed in each district, along with placement and technical specifications.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Athapaththu, Gunaratne Start Steady

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: PAK Lead By 259 Runs, SA Under Pressure|PAK 150/5 (39.4)

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  5. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  3. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. IRCTC Hotel Scam Explained: Charges Against Lalu Yadav Family In Railway Corruption Case

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  2. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  3. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  4. Palestinian President Abbas To Attend Gaza Summit, Says Macron

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs