Telangana Bandh Disrupts State Over High Court Stay On 42% BC Reservation

Statewide protest observed on October 18 against High Court’s stay on BC reservation in local body elections.

  • Telangana observes statewide bandh on October 18 over High Court’s stay on 42% BC quota.

  • Congress, BJP, and BRS leaders join protests; shops closed, essential services operational.

  • Deputy CM confirms Cabinet will discuss BC reservation on October 23 after Supreme Court judgment.

Telangana witnessed a statewide bandh on October 18, called by the Backward Classes Joint Action Committee (BC JAC) to protest the High Court’s interim stay on a government order providing 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. According to The Economic Times, the bandh saw participation from multiple political parties, including the ruling Congress, BRS, and BJP.

R Krishnaiah, BC JAC Chairman and BJP Rajya Sabha member, had earlier sought support from all political parties and civil society organisations for the bandh. Leaders of various parties and BC organisations held dharnas in front of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus depots, preventing vehicles from departing.

Congress leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and party workers participated in the protests. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president B Mahesh Kumar Goud described the bandh as peacefully observed. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar, Vakiti Srihari, Seethakka, Konda Surekha, and MP Anil Yadav participated in Hyderabad, while Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao joined in Sattupalli.

BRS leaders, including former ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, V Srinivas Goud, and Gangula Kamalakar, along with party cadres, also protested, demanding implementation of the 42 per cent reservation. BJP Lok Sabha member Etala Rajender participated at Jubilee Bus Station, reported ET.

Telangana Jagruthi founder Kalvakuntla Kavitha criticized the government for failing to secure court approval for the reservation, stating that ensuring BC reservations should take priority over holding local elections, according to ET.

Essential services, including hospitals and emergency services, continued to operate. According to Mint, government offices remained open, schools and colleges were largely unaffected due to Diwali holidays, and public transport operated on a reduced schedule. Shops and markets in central Hyderabad were closed.

Telangana Director General of Police B Shivadhar Reddy appealed to organisations to observe the bandh peacefully and warned of strict action against unlawful activities.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to 42 per cent BC reservations, stating that the matter would be discussed in the Cabinet meeting on October 23 after receiving the Supreme Court judgment copy.

(With inputs from Mint and Economic Times)

