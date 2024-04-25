Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected

At least six people died while ovr thirty others sustained injuries as a massive fire broke out in a hotel close to the Patna junction railway station on Thursday, as per reports. After primary investigation, police cited a cylinder blast as the probable cause of the fire.
According to Shobha Ohatkar, DG, Home Guard and Fire Services, "We have done a fire audit of more than 16,000 hotels and it is still underway. They are given specific instructions in the fire audit. Some follow and others tend not to follow the instructions.. this is due to negligence. Prima facie, it appears fire broke due to a cylinder blast."
What did the police say?
According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajeev Mishra, more than 20 people have been rescued by fire-fighters from the building situated in a crowded locality.
"Three people have died in the fire. Their identities are yet to be ascertained. Those with injuries are being rushed to hospital,” Mishra told earlier.
DIG (Fire), Mrityunjay Kumar Chaudhary, who had rushed to the spot, told reporters, "We have brought the blaze, about which information was received around 11 am, under control. The cause will be ascertained through a proper investigation, and appropriate action will follow".