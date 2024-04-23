National

Fire Breaks Out At Bandhwari Landfill Site In Gurugram, Brought Under Control After 12 Hours

The Fire department faced problems in dousing the flames, which had broken out at a considerable height, the officials said.

File Image
File Image
A fire broke out in the Bandhwari landfill site in Gurugram on the outskirts of the national capital on Tuesday, days after a massive blaze erupted at the Ghazipur waste site in east Delhi.

The blaze started around 5:15 am and more than a dozen fire engines from Gurugram and Faridabad were pressed into service. It was brought under control after around 12 hours, officials said.

Waste collected by the civic bodies in Gurugram and Faridabad is dumped at the Bandhwari landfill site along the Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

The site has turned into a massive mound of garbage. The garbage collection agency was to set up a power plant on the site but the plan is yet to come to fruition.

The blaze was brought under control around 5 pm, they said.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram Joint Commissioner (Swachh Bharat Mission) of Naresh Kumar, who was at the spot, said, "Fires occur during the summer season due to excessive heat and strong winds. Methane gas produced from the garbage and glass also catches fire due to excessive heat."

"Concrete arrangements are being made to ensure that such a situation does not arise in the future," he said.

