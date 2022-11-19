Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Bihar CM To Be Gheraoed If He Fails To Fulfil Job Promise: Kishor

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be gheraoed if the JD(U) chief fails to fulfill his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" to youths of the state in the coming days. 

Prashant Kishor in West Champaran
Prashant Kishor in West Champaran Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:37 pm

Political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be gheraoed if the JD(U) chief fails to fulfill his promise of providing "10 lakh government jobs" to youths of the state in the coming days. 

Talking to reporters in Makhania village under the Paharpur division in Motihari in East Champaran district, Kishor dared the CM to keep the job promise that he made after the formation of the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in August.

"The CM, during his Independence Day speech at Gandhi Maidan, had promised that the grand alliance government aimed at providing jobs to 10 lakh people in the government sector. 

"Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had also said his RJD party, as part of the new regime, would deliver on the promise. I along with youths of Bihar will gherao Kumar if he fails to fulfill his promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs in the coming days," Kishor said.

Kumar had in August asserted that his new government was not only committed to fulfilling the promise of 10 lakh jobs, made by his deputy Tejashwi Yadav but would like to exceed the employment generation target twice over. 

"We are together and have this concept of 10 lakh jobs. We will do it. I would say, we shall be aiming at 20 lakh jobs. We will make efforts to achieve this target through both government and private sectors," the CM had said. 

Kishor, once considered a close confidant of Kumar, had earlier said that if the newly formed 'Mahagathbandhan' government in Bihar provides five to 10 lakh jobs in the next one or two years, he would withdraw his ‘Jan Suraj Abhiyan’ and extend support to the Nitish Kumar dispensation.

Kishor is on a 3,500 km long 'padayatra' of the state.

Related stories

Won't Contest Elections Myself: Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor Slams Prime Minister Over Price Rise

Nitish Kumar Is In Touch With BJP: Political Strategist Prashant Kishor

He recently ruled out the possibility of contesting elections himself but reiterated his pledge to build a “better alternative” for his home state of Bihar.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Prashant Kishor Nitish Kumar Gandhi Maidan Independence Day Paharpur Division In Motihari East Champaran District Jan Suraj Abhiyan 'Mahagathbandhan'
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives