Bharat Shakti Tri-Service Exercise Set To Showcase Indigenous Equipment Prowess

The 'Bharat Shakti' tri-service exercise is set to take place at Pokhran in Rajasthan on March 12, aiming to exhibit the effectiveness of armed forces in operational situations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event.
During the exercise, the armed forces will showcase their ability to achieve "shock and awe" through strategic maneuvering and effective use of fighting capabilities. The event will also highlight the prowess of indigenous defense equipment from the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
Lasting approximately 50 minutes, the integrated tri-service firepower and maneuver exercise will feature live demonstrations of multi-domain operations, emphasizing offensive capabilities with the use of locally manufactured equipment. Platforms such as LCA Tejas, ALH Mk-IV, mobile anti-drone systems, T90 tanks, Dhanush, K9 Vajra, and Pinaka will be among those showcased.
Major General C S Mann, Additional Director General of Army Design Bureau, explained that the demonstration aims to underline the importance of synergized joint operations in the Indian context. The live exhibition will be followed by a static equipment display, illustrating the tri-services' operational capabilities to effectively counter potential threats, relying on indigenous capabilities amid global uncertainties.