Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Rally Begins On Day 3 In Rajasthan

Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Rally Begins On Day 3 In Rajasthan

The yatra, which has so far covered over 2,400 kilometers since its start on September 7 from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, will travel at least 13 km in its first leg of its day three in Rajasthan to reach Mandana in Kota's Laadpura.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 9:17 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recommenced his Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 91st day on Wednesday as he and fellow yatris marched towards the coaching capital of Kota from Darra Station Ganesh Mandir at 6 am.

The yatra, which has so far covered over 2,400 kilometers since its start on September 7 from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, will travel at least 13 km in its first leg of its day three in Rajasthan to reach Mandana in Kota's Laadpura.

The yatris will have a lunch break there before they resume at 3.30 pm to cover 9 more kilometers for a corner meeting at the Sasa Resort at 6.30 pm. They will then proceed for the night stay at Jagpura, Kota, around 8 kilometers away. 

As Gandhi started out the march on Wednesday he bowed before the Ganesh temple with folded hands. A group of tribal artistes from Banswara performed dance at the outset.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, state minister Mahesh Joshi, AICC national secretary and chairman of Rajasthan Seeds Corporation Dhiraj Gurjar and a large number of regional leaders, party workers are accompanying Gandhi on this leg. 

They set out on the march after hoisting the national flag at 5.30 am.

Gurjar said more than 1,500 party workers from Bhilawa and Banswara districts, and around 5,000-7,000 people have joined in, holding national flags in their hands.

Gurjar was Congress MLA from Jahajpur in Bhilwara from 2013-2018.

Related stories

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Gives Flying Kisses To People At BJP Office

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Rajasthan; Ashok Gehlot Slams Media For Not Covering It

Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Children, Sips Tea At Dhaba On First Day Of Bharat Jodo Yatra In Rajasthan

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Congress Party Congress' Rally Banswara Tribal People
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

Gujarat Police Arrested TMC Spokesperson Saket Gokhale From Airport In Rajasthan, Claims Party; 'No Info', Says Cop

BJP Headed To Victory, PM Modi’s Impact On Women Voters Will Favour Us: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

BJP Headed To Victory, PM Modi’s Impact On Women Voters Will Favour Us: Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur