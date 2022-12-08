Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Begins 92nd Day Of Rally From Rajasthan's Kota City

Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Begins 92nd Day Of Rally From Rajasthan's Kota City

Starting the 92nd day of his yatra by offering prayers at the Suryamukhi Hanuman Temple here at 6 am, Rahul Gandhi marched through the streets along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 10:51 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday briefly interacted with students who had gathered in large numbers in this coaching hub to welcome him as he resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra. 

Gandhi described the students as the "future of India" and exhorted those gathered to raise "Bharat Jodo" slogans.

Starting the 92nd day of his yatra by offering prayers at the Suryamukhi Hanuman Temple here at 6 am, Gandhi marched through the streets along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy Sachin Pilot.

After marching for around 2.5 km from Suryamukhi Hanuman temple, Gandhi reached Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, where he was welcomed by students of coaching institutes.

He climbed up a stage erected for him on the roadside and spoke briefly with the students, director of a prominent coaching institute, who was accompanying the students, said. 

Besides students, party workers and locals were lined up on both sides of the road from Jagpura to airport, a stretch of around 12.5 km to welcome him 

Gandhi was earlier scheduled to pay tributes at the statue of his father Rajiv Gandhi at the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar here.

He will march 24 km to reach the next yatra stop at Gudali in Bundi district, where the march is set to take a one-day break on Friday.

Related stories

Kota Decked Up For Bharat Jodo Yatra, But A Last-Minute Change In Route Leaves Cong Workers Dejected

Raj Govt Fulfilled A Promise To Waive Farm Loans, Says Rahul During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kota

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Rally Begins On Day 3 In Rajasthan

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Kota City Rajasthan Congress Party Suryamukhi Hanuman Temple
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Naveen Patnaik Must End 'Neutrality', Join Janata Parivar: JD(U) Leader

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead