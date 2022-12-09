Bharat Jodo Yatra Participants Celebrate Sonia Gandhi's Birthday

Bharat Jodo Yatra participants cut a cake at Gudli village in Bundi district on Friday to mark former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's birthday.

The yatra took a break on Friday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the march, visited the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, along with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday. The family went on a safari. Sonia Gandhi turned 76.

Rahul Gandhi will fly back to Gudli village on Saturday to resume the yatra, which is set to begin at 8 am. Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently in the Kota-Bundi area of Rajasthan. On its 93rd day, the yatra is likely to cover 30 kilometres from the village in the Keshoraipatan state assembly constituency area in Bundi district, which is represented by BJP MLA Chandrakanta Meghwal in the assembly.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

