Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Marching Proceeds From Shegaon; Women Expected To Join In Large Numbers On Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

Women from Self help groups (SHGs) and women elected representatives will join the yatra to mark the birth anniversary of late PM Indira Gandhi, Congress said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 9:56 am

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued on the 13th day of its Maharashtra leg on Saturday, and women are expected to join the foot march in large numbers during the day on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary.

The participants of the yatra embarked on the day's journey at 6 am from Gajanan Dada Patil Marketyard at Shegaon in Buldhana district and proceeded to Jalamb. The foot march will pass through Bhastan and take a night halt at Jalgaon Jamod town in the district. 

Women from Self help groups (SHGs) and women elected representatives will join the yatra to mark the birth anniversary of late PM Indira Gandhi, the party said.

Along the route, Gandhi interacted with local residents as they walked along with him.

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh at Burhanpur on Sunday night.

The foot march had reached Maharashtra on November 7 from Telangana and covered Nanded, Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana districts, covering 15 assembly and six parliamentary constituencies. It will cover  382 km in 14 days.

Gandhi addressed two public rallies in the Maharashtra leg - first in Nanded on November 10 and the second one at Shegaon on Friday. 

