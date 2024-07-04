Bengaluru: Denied Entry To College Campus, Student Stabs Guard To Death | On Cam

A security guard of a college in Karnataka's Bengaluru was stabbed to death by a drunk student after reportedly being denied entry during a college function. The incident took place in Sindhi College of Bengaluru's Amruthahalli on Wednesday.
The incident was caught on CCTV camera, footage of which showed the student, identified as, Bhargav, stabbing Jai Kishore Roy, the security guard who was on duty at the gate when the function was underway.
Warning: Disturbing Visuals
Bhargav was allegedly drunk when he arrived at the college around 3:30 pm. The guard denied him entry, leading to a confrontation at the college gate, which could be seen in the footage of the CCTV camera installed at a distance.
During the fight, the student pulled out a knife and stabbed the security guard in his chest.
The security guard, who was from Bihar, initially tried fighting back the student but collapsed after the knife attack, CCTV footage showed. He died on the spot.
Bhargav has been arrested. He is an adult, the police have clarified, and are in the process of conducting a blood test to confirm he was drunk.
"The incident happened this afternoon. Security didn't allow the students to barge into the college late. The security guard stopped the students at the gate. One of the students went, bought a knife, and stabbed the security guard," an indiatoday.in report quoted DCP North East as saying.
We have arrested the student and are investigating further to determine if there was any old rivalry between them, the DCP said.
He added that blood sample will be collected to confirm if the accused student was in an inebriated state when he stabbed the security guard.