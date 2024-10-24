Bengaluru Building Collapse Death Toll Reaches Eight; PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh

A six-story under-construction building collapsed on Tuesday in North Bengaluru, leading to the deaths of eight workers. As rescue teams continued their efforts on Wednesday, they found seven more bodies beneath the rubble, while two additional workers remain unaccounted for and are believed to be trapped.
The police identified the deceased as residents from various states, including Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. The victims include Mohamed Arman (26), Mohammed Sahil (19), Srian Kirupal (35), and Solo Paswan from Bihar; Manikantan and Sathyaraju (25) from Tamil Nadu; Tulasi Reddy from Andhra Pradesh; and Pulchan Yadav from Uttar Pradesh.
Two more individuals, Gajendra and Elumalai, are suspected to be buried in the debris.
In the rescue efforts, seven people were saved, including Arman (25), Jisan (22), Mohammed Sahil, Rashid (25), Sitare (30), Iltaf (40), Sohil from Bihar, and Pradeep Reddy from Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. Six individuals, including Jagadevi (50) and Okil Pashwan, are receiving treatment at three hospitals.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that the building's collapse was not due to the recent rains but the result of poor construction. He announced that the state government would cover the medical expenses of those injured and provide ₹5 lakh (approximately $6,000) to the families of each deceased. Siddaramaiah confirmed the suspension of an assistant executive engineer involved in the project.
The Chief Minister added, "Zonal officials will be given notice... Didn't such incidents happen when the BJP was in power? We are not running away from our responsibilities," reported ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the incident and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of those who died and ₹50,000 for those injured.
Karnataka police registered an FIR at Hennur Police Station against three accused: Munirajareddy, Mohan Reddy, and Elumalai. They have been charged under various sections of the BNS and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. The son of Munirajareddy, Bhuvan Reddy, who was overseeing the construction, has also been arrested.