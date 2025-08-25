Bengali Actor Joy Banerjee passes Away At 63 In Kolkata

Joy Banerjee, 63, passed away at a Kolkata hospital after being on ventilator support for days.
He was a Tollywood matinee idol with hit films like Nagmati, Milan Tithi, and Hirak Jayanti.
Banerjee had also contested elections on a BJP ticket before quitting politics in 2021.
Popular Bengali actor Joy Banerjee died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Monday, August 25. The 62-year-old actor turned politician had been ill for several years, which also forced him to be inactive in politics since 2021. He was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems.
Born on May 23, 1963, Joy is known for popular Bengali films such as Nagmati, Chopra, Milan Tithi, and Bidrohi. He debuted on cinema in the 1982 film Nimalur Banabas.
Banerjee joined politics as a member of the BJP state committee. He contested Lok Sabha elections from Birbhum in West Bengal in 2014. In 2019, he then contested the Lok Sabha election from Uluberia.
He was married twice— once to Ananya Banerjee, and then for a second time to Ankita.
After 2021, however, Banerjee was not active in politics due to a physical illness. He announced that he would no longer represent the BJP.
Joy was paired with actress Chumki Chaudhury in the film Abhagini, which became popular among film lovers. He has also worked with directors Sukhena Das and Anjan Chowdhury.
People who follow politics and also film lovers are mourning his death.
