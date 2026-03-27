Bengal SIR: EC To Publish 2nd Supplementary List Today

Summary of this article
As per the list published on February 28, 60.6 lakh names were placed under adjudication.
Following the first supplementary list, almost 35 lakh cases have been disposed of.
19 Appellate Tribunals have been constituted under the orders of Calcutta High Court.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed that the second supplementary list for judicial adjudication cases in West Bengal will be published on Friday.
According to reports, of the 60.6 lakh names under adjudication, till Thursday, about 35 lakh cases had been disposed of. After the preliminary list was published on February 28, the first supplementary list was published by the ECI on Monday night.
13 lakh names were removed the voter list in the first list bringing the total number removed voters in the state to around 76 lakh. In December, 58 lakh names were removed, and rest on the February 28 list.
The revision process is being carried out under strict directions from the Supreme Court, where voters whose names are excluded from the rolls are allowed to appeal before a tribunal. The second list will include updated numbers of disposed cases with e-signatures from around 700 judicial officers.
19 Appellate Tribunals have been constituted under the orders of Calcutta High Court, headed by retired judges, to hear deletion disputes.
Voting will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29 for 294 seats in West Bengal. Results will come on May 4.