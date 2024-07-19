National

‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job quota system.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal | Photo: X
info_icon

India on Friday described the violent protests in Bangladesh as an "internal" matter of Dhaka but at the same time said it was closely monitoring the situation in the context of 15,000 Indians residing in that country.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job quota system. Around 30 people have died in the clashes that began weeks ago.

Bangladesh Campus Violence - Photo: AP/Mahmud Hossain Opu
Bangladesh Protests: Students Clash With Police Authorities Amid Anti-Quota Unrest

BY Photo Webdesk

The 15,000 Indians including 8,500 students are safe, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"As you are aware, there are ongoing protests in Bangladesh. We see this as an internal matter of the country," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is himself following the matter closely in the context of safety of the Indians, Jaiswal added.

The situation in Bangladesh deteriorated this week prompting authorities to stop bus and train services and shutting down schools and universities across the country.

"We have issued an advisory for Indian nationals, including our students, resident in Bangladesh for their safety and assistance if required," Jaiswal said.

The Indian high commission has already activated helpline numbers that are operating 24x7, he said.

"Our High Commission will be providing regular updates. I will also be posting regular updates. I would urge family members to follow us for the latest developments," he said.

"We remain committed to providing all possible assistance to our nationals in Bangladesh," Jaiswal said.

Total Indian nationals in Bangladesh are estimated to be around 15,000 which included around 8,500 students, he said.

"We are aware of the measures taken by the local authorities in view of the protests. Our High Commission remains in touch with local authorities for the safety of our nationals," the spokesperson said.

The protesters are demanding withdrawal of a quota system for jobs describing it as "discriminatory".

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs PAK Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 LIVE Scores: India Women Beat Pakistan By Seven Wickets
  2. India Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup: IND-W Make Light Work Of PAK-W To Open Campaign With Win
  3. Gujarat Titans To Get New Owner? Adani, Torrent Group In Race To Buy Franchise: Report
  4. India Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Victory Boosts Women's Team 'To Win ICC Trophy Soon', Says Sneh Rana
  5. Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Shaheen Shah Afridi Unlikely To Get NOC For Canada T20 League
Football News
  1. Jarrad Branthwaite Focused On New Season With Everton Amid Man Utd Interest
  2. Alvaro Morata Joins AC Milan On Four-year Deal
  3. Erik Ten Hag Concedes Manchester United Have 'Less Depth' Than Premier League Rivals
  4. Jaden Philogene Re-Joins Aston Villa From Hull
  5. England Should Target Guardiola Or Klopp To Succeed Southgate, Says Eriksson
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Backed To Get 'Very Close' To Novak Djokovic's Grand Slam Record
  2. Vasek Pospisil Eyes Andy Murray For PTPA Role As Retirement Looms
  3. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  4. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘We See This As An Internal Matter’: India On Deadly Clashes In Bangladesh
  2. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda
  3. MEA Appoints Vinay Mohan Kwatra As Envoy To US
  4. Day In Pics: July 19, 2024
  5. 'Judiciary Will Take Its Course': IAS Puja Khedkar Reacts After UPSC FIR | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' Actress Anushka Sen Collaborates With Grammy-Award Winner Ken Lewis For Global Initiative ‘Project 17’
  2. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  3. 'Aadujeevitham' On Netflix Movie Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran Gives A Career Defining Performance In Blessy's Masterpiece
  4. Ram Charan To Be Awarded The Ambassador For Indian Art And Culture At IFFM
  5. Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra Teams REACT After Singer Accused Of Not Paying Desi Dancers During Dil-Luminati Tour
US News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
  3. US Reporter Evan Gershkovich Convicted Of Espionage, Jailed For 16 Years
  4. UVA Study Finds Illegal Drugs In Brain Boosting Mushroom Gummies | Diamond Schruumz Recall
  5. Court Dismisses Lawsuit Challenging Controversial Tennessee Drag Restriction Law
World News
  1. Hello Kitty Celebrates 50 Years: 13 Surprising Facts About The Iconic Character (Hint: She's Not A Cat!)
  2. Microsoft Outage: Man Claims To Be Behind Crowdstrike ‘Update’ In Viral Satirical Video
  3. 'Illegal' And 'Must End': ICJ On Israel's Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories
  4. Bangladesh In Crisis As Student Protests Shuts Down The country
  5. TSA Planning To Ease Liquid Restrictions | 11 Liquids That Can Pass The Airport Security Check As Of Now
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News 19 July Highlights: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Cousin Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal Wins At Swedish Open Quater-Final Vs Mariano Navone
  8. India News Updates: IAS Khedkar's Father Gets Temporary Protection From Arrest; Restoration Work Complete At UP's Gonda