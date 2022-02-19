Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ban Orders Around Schools, Colleges Extended In Dakshina Kannada By One Week

The decision has been taken in view of the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said in a release.

Ban Orders Around Schools, Colleges Extended In Dakshina Kannada By One Week
Ban Orders Around Schools, Colleges Extended In Dakshina Kannada By One Week

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 7:12 pm

The Dakshina Kannada district administration in Karnataka has extended the prohibitory orders currently prevailing around the schools and colleges of the district till February 26.
       

The decision has been taken given the simmering tension in the context of the hijab controversy, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said in a release.
       

The order will be applicable from 6 pm on February 19 to 6 pm on February 26 for a radius of 200 metres around the schools and colleges in the district. 

Related stories

NIA Conduct Searches In J&K, Rajasthan In Terror Conspiracy Case

80 Per Cent Of India's Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19: Mandaviya

Woman Found Dead In Friend's House In North Delhi's Burari

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Students Kannada Education Educational Institutions Hijab Hijab Controversy Mangaluru
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

6,757 fresh COVID-19 cases, 524 deaths in Kerala

Assembly Elections: All 117 Seats In Punjab, 59 In UP To Go To Polls On Sunday

2 Army Men, Terrorist Killed In Encounter In J-K's Shopian

Send Applications To Obtain Consent To Establish, Operate By March 10: DPCC To Industries

'What happened to my family should not happen to anyone': Congress candidate Asha Singh from Unnao

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai.

DMK Eyes Full-Spectrum Dominance

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal