Bahraich Violence: Police Arrest Main Conspirator Shakeel Ahmed And 5 Others

Shakeel Ahmed, the main conspirator of the October 13 violence in the Maharajganj area of UP's Bahraich was arrested on November 10. A total of 121 people from both sides have been arrested so far.

Bahraich violence case
Photo: PTI
Police on Sunday arrested six persons, including "main conspirator" Shakeel Ahmed, in connection with the Bahraich communal violence case in which a 22-year-old youth named Ram Gopal Mishra was killed, a senior official said.

Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 each for the arrest of absconding accused Saif Ali, Javed and Shoaib.

Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla on Sunday told reporters that two cases were registered at Hardi police station under various sections of BNS, including 191(2) (rioting), 103(2) (murder), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 109 (attempt to murder), and under the Arms Act in connection with Mishra's murder during the immersion procession of a Durga idol in Maharajganj town, and subsequent violence.

During the investigation, names of main conspirator 52-year-old Shakeel Ahmed alias Bablu, a resident of Maharajganj, his brothers Mohammad Irfan (29) and Farhan Raza (24), and Haseeb (33), Tausif (25) and Noorani (28), who were involved in disturbing communal harmony -- emerged, Shukla said.

All these six accused were arrested and sent to jail through the court, the Bahraich SP said.

She further said, "In the course of investigation, apart from the above arrested accused, Maharajganj residents Saif Ali, Javed and Shoaib have also been found to be involved in the incident. All three are absconding, and police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on each of them."

"Two criminal cases are already registered against main conspirator Shakeel Ahmed," she added.

Police sources said that 19 people from Maharajganj were detained by Hardi police for questioning. After the interrogation, six people were arrested.

Meanwhile, a police officer, seeking anonymity, said, "Shakeel Ahmed had hatched a conspiracy to create a ruckus during the Durga idol immersion procession on October 13. He had even decided that if someone had to be killed, he would not back off."

With Sunday's arrests, a total of 121 people from both sides have been arrested so far, police said, adding the situation in Maharajganj area and the district is completely normal. Adequate police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, they added.

Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, died after being shot during the violence during the Durga idol immersion procession in Maharajganj town on October 13. After this, communal violence spread in Mahsi, Maharajganj and Bahraich city on October 13 and 14.

People vandalized and set several houses, shops, and showrooms to fire while some hospitals were also attacked during the violence.

Police had registered a total of 15 cases regarding the incidents related to violence. For scientific investigation and analysis of more than 1,000 video footage, a special team comprising IT experts was formed and a separate control room was established.

According to police, the control room is still working and investigations are going on.

