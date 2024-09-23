National

Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return

Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.

atishi takes charge as delhi cm
Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return | Photo: PTI
info_icon

AAP leader Atishi, who took the oath of office on Saturday, took charge as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Monday.  The Delhi Assembly's session will be held on September 26 and 27.

"I will work for four months as the chief minister of Delhi like Bharat did by keeping Lord Ram's Khadaun on the throne. Arvind Kejriwal has set an example of dignity in politics by stepping down. The BJP left no stone unturned to tarnish his image," she said after taking charge. 

Atishi sat on a different chair as used by Kejriwal.

"Hope people will bring back Kejriwal in February polls, his chair will remain in the CM office till then," she said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj has eight departments under him, the highest after Atishi, including those of health, tourism, art and culture. 

New entrant Mukesh Ahlawat has got the portfolio of labour, SC and ST, employment and land and building departments. Gopal Rai has been given the portfolio of development, general administration department, environment and forest -- the portfolios he held in the Kejriwal government. 

Kailash Gahlot has also retained his previous portfolios -- transport, home, administrative reforms, women and child development.

The new Cabinet headed by Atishi has a long list of pending projects, schemes and new initiatives to be launched in the next few months before Delhi goes to polls in February next year.

