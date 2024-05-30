National

Assam’s First AI Teacher 'Iris' Makes Students Inquisitive

The humanoid listened to the question - what is haemoglobin? - and replied to the student with all the details, a teacher of the school said.

Draped in a traditional ‘Mekhela Chador’ and jewellery, Assam’s first artificially intelligent teacher ‘Iris’ promptly answered all questions of students of a private school here.

"Whether the questions were from their syllabus or about anything, 'Iris' provided answers in no time and with examples and references," said a spokesperson of the Royal Global School here.

The students were inquisitive and eagerly engaged in various activities of the robot, she said.

The children also enjoyed the robot’s ability to perform gestures like handshakes, which made the learning process both fun and engaging.

'Iris' has a voice-controlled assistant which helps it respond to student queries and provides detailed explanations.

“The children are very excited because the artificially intelligent teacher has answers to their questions,” the school teacher said.

The robot has been developed in collaboration with Makerlabs Edu-tech under the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) project initiated by NITI Aayog.

'Iris' marks a significant advancement in the integration of artificial intelligence in education, the school teacher said.

The introduction of 'Iris' marks a significant milestone in enhancing the learning experience and catering to the diverse learning styles of students, she said. The private school looks forward to leverage capabilities of the robot to personalise learning and make education more engaging for students in the northeast region, the spokesperson added.

