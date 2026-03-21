Assam Set To See Tight Fight As Alliances Firm Up, Battle Lines Sharpen

“It has become a bipolar contest mostly,” Dutta says, “with the BJP and its regional allies on one side, and the Congress-led alliance—including Raijor Dal, Left parties and hill-based groups—on the other as AIUDF will not have much of an effect.” He adds that until recently, there was uncertainty over whether the Congress–Raijor Dal alliance would materialise, but with the agreement now in place, the election is clearly “taking on a bipolar character”. He underlines that Ajmal is being seen as a vote splitter in favour of the BJP and he is growing old, so it’s unlikely that people will vote for him.