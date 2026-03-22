Assam elections: Raijor Dal declares final candidate list

Raijor Dal trims its candidate list to align with opposition allies, reflecting seat-sharing pressures and shifting political equations ahead of the Assam polls.

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Raijor Dal declares list
​Akhil Gogoi, Raijor Dal president files nomination from Sibsagar seat in Assam Photo: Facebook
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • The party dropped candidates from three seats and left Bokakhat undecided

  • While Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal was fielded, another defector Sherman Ali Ahmed was denied a ticket

  • The revised list signals Raijor Dal’s shift from expansion to survival within a fragmented opposition space

Guwahati, Raijor Dal has announced its revised, final list of candidates for Assam Assembly elections, cancelling its nominees from three constituencies after entering into an opposition alliance in the state and agreeing to a seat-sharing arrangement as part of it.

The final list includes the names of its president, Akhil Gogoi, who was renominated from the Sibsagar seat, and Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal, who had recently joined the regional party, from East Goalpara.

The party candidate for the Bokakhat constituency has not been named in this list, though its first list of candidates had fielded Ratan Dao from the seat.

Another Congress MLA, Sherman Ali Ahmed, who had also defected to Raijor Dal earlier this month, was denied the party ticket.

Raijor Dal has named Rahul Cherty from Margherita, after alliance partner Congress' nominee Prateek Bordoloi withdrew following his father, Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi, quitting the grand old party to join the BJP.

Among other party nominees are Abul Mian from Gauripur, Anjan Talukdar from Manas, Azizur Rahman from Dalgaon, Mehbob Muktar from Dhing, Pradip Kumar Baruah from Kaliabor, Alok Nath (Tezpur), Dulal Chandra Baruah (Sissiborgaon) and Gyanashree Bora (Mariani).

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